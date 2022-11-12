Steelers vs. Saints Week 10 Preview: BTSC’s Q&A with Canal Street Chronicles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their 2022 regular season Week 10 game with a home contest vs. the New Orleans Saints. A tough task for the Steelers who have lost back-to-back games.

With this being such a big game, not like every game isn’t a big game, I was able to ask Tina Howell of Canal Street Chronicles, SB Nation’s Saints website, five questions leading up to the game.

Check out the Q&A below, and be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook for all your betting needs this season.

The Saints seem determined to stick with Andy Dalton as their quarterback. As a team who has seen Dalton play plenty during his time in Cincinnati, what is the thought process behind this decision?

I think that it’s due to all of Jameis’ injuries, and he must not be 100% yet. Otherwise, it doesn’t make much sense given how poor Dalton has played recently. Dalton has had more time to work with the starters and build chemistry, which would put Winson at a disadvantage, because he has missed so much time. BUT if Winston is completely healthy, I would have him out there. Dalton is starting to hurt us more than help.

The Saints’ defense is stout, but every unit has their weaknesses. What is the best way for the Steelers to move the ball and score points against New Orleans?

The injuries in our secondary have really hurt us this year. We just got PJ Williams back from IR this week, but Bradley Roby is still out. Marshon Lattimore has missed a few games with an abdomen injury and Alontae Taylor got banged up Monday night. Getting healthy and staying healthy, that is our biggest weakness at this point.

Likewise, on offense, what is the weakness in the New Orleans’ offense? What have teams done to slow down the production of players like Landry and Kamara?

Well, Landry has been out the past few weeks with an ankle injury but hopefully, we will get him back soon. As for Kamara, he has great vision and balance, which makes him hard to tackle and hard to stop. On Monday night, he had just 12 total touches compared to the week before against the Raiders when he had 28 and scored 3 TD’s. When he is the game, Kamara makes things happen, the same for Taysom Hill, who literally can do anything. It’s not teams that have been slowing them down, we have done that ourselves, just by not utilizing them more.

The Saints have some good, young pieces on their roster. Who are some players on offense and defense, who Steelers fans might not know, who could make an impact in the game Sunday?

On defense, LB Pete Werner, although I think people are starting to get familiar with him. He was leading the league in solo tackles coming into Monday’s game. Werner has been such a beast on defense, and he is only in his 2nd year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Steelers are 2.5-point home underdogs. As a Saints fan, how do you feel about the team going on the road on a short week and covering the spread? Have the Steelers become teams’ “get right” game? How do you see the game shaking out?

The Saints are such a bipolar team right now. This is a game that on paper we should win but given some of our key players are dealing with injuries, my confidence is shaken especially since the Steelers are rested, coming off of a bye and possibly getting a few big players back from injuries as well.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their Week 10 game vs. the Saints this Sunday in Pittsburgh.