Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Preview: Tantalizing Texas prospects highlight Week 11

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process has begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at potential Steelers draft targets to pay attention to during their respective games.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over the Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

As always, be sure to share your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below, but without further adieu, here are the top prospects and games to keep an eye on this Saturday.

#9 Alabama vs. #11 Ole Miss — 3:30 ET on CBS

Alabama Spotlight: Tyler Steen — OT (6’5”, 315 lbs); Brian Branch — S (6’0”, 193 lbs)

Ole Miss Spotlight: Jonathan Mingo — WR (6’2”, 225 lbs); Deantre Prince (6’0”, 185 lbs)

Alabama’s chances of making the College Football playoff are next to nothing as of now, but there is still a lot of good happening on the Crimson Tide roster. One of those good things is left tackle Tyler Steen, who, despite a few rough snaps the past couple weeks, has done a great job handling the left tackle spot on ‘Bama’s offensive line. Steen provides a nice bit of power in the run game, and he has allowed only three sacks this season.

For Ole Miss, I’ve got my eye on Jonathan Mingo, a stocky receiver who has a well-rounded game. For a 225-pound wideout, Mingo displays good speed as well as the ability to separate late in the route, and he is not afraid to do the dirty work as a blocker. That is something the Steelers have always valued in their receivers.

#22 UCF vs. #17 Tulane — 3:30 ET on ESPN2

UCF Spotlight: Divaad Wilson — S (6’0”, 195 lbs); Isaiah Bowser (6’0”, 220 lbs)

Tulane Spotlight: Sincere Haynesworth — C (6’1”, 300 lbs); Nick Anderson — ILB (5’10”, 230 lbs)

UCF’s draft prospects may not be flashy, but there are several Knight prospects who could hear their names called this April, one of which is running back Isaiah Bowser. Bowser displays good power and great contact balance, but his efficiency overall is down in 2022. He needs a big game on a big stage, as he has failed to eclipse 75 yards in a single game this season.

For Tulane, one of the top offensive line prospects in the AAC should be the focal point. Sincere Haynesworth isn’t the biggest center, nor is he the quickest, but he is tough, physical, and relentless. The Steelers have their own version of Nick Anderson in Mark Robinson, but Anderson is an intriguing late-round prospect who has come through when his team has needed his production the most.

#4 TCU vs. #18 Texas — 7:30 ET on ABC

TCU Spotlight: Quentin Johnston — WR (6’4”, 215 lbs); Noah Daniels — CB (5’11”, 210 lbs)

Texas Spotlight: Moro Ojobo — DL (6’2”, 284 lbs); Jaylan Ford — ILB (6’2”, 234 lbs)

The Saturday night showdown between these two Texas foes is, in my opinion, the most intriguing game of the day. This will have huge implications not only on the Big 12, but also on College Football Playoff. Quentin Johnson is still a guy I have my eye on, but let’s not dismiss the solid play of cornerback Noah Daniels. Daniels has already filled out his frame, and he has great speed on the boundary. If his tackling can improve, he could work his way into Day 2 territory.

For the Longhorns, I have my eye on two defenders: Moro Ojobo and Jaylan Ford. Ford is coming off a monster game in which he recorded 10 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception. Ojobo is more unknown in draft circles, but he has upside as a 5-technique in a 3-4 system in the NFL. He has a solid motor and a decent repertoire of moves, but he does need to become quicker off the snap.

Which prospects are you watching in Week 10? Do you think Sedrick Van Pran could be a fit for the Steelers? Be sure to light up the comment section below throughout the day with your thoughts on today’s action!