The Steelers are 2-6 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a bye. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 11/7

Source: Frank Reich is fired. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022

introducing Frank Reich, as the next favorite future coach of delusional fans in Steeler nation.

Tuesday 11/8

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11https://t.co/7N61wGd52L pic.twitter.com/nSFIMulTmE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 8, 2022

The only one good thing about the Steelers having a crappy year is getting flexed out of prime time games. Yay.

We have waived LB Ryan Anderson, released K Nick Sciba from the practice squad and signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/zWgHoH9uV0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2022

The good news is that If the Steelers are cutting Nick Sciba, everything must be fine with Chris Boswell. But Josh Malone? I guess Mark Malone, Moses Malone, Post Malone and Sam Malone weren’t available.

Wednesday 11/9

I guess Boswell is not OK if he’s going to be on the IR. Let’s hope Matthew Wright could beMr. Right Now.

Thursday 11/10

CB William Jackson's debut with Steelers will have to wait. He is not expected to play Sunday against the Saints because of a back injury — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 11, 2022

T,J is coming back. Damontae Kazee too. But despite that, the Nation is gripping over not getting all of their moneys worth out of William Jackson III.

Friday 11/11

Najee Harris acknowledges that this season has been a struggle, but that it’s nothing that he hasn’t seen before.



“God gives his most challenges to his strongest soldiers,” he said.



I asked him how he’s gotten through those adversities ⬇️ #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/6aNZPOMUgM — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) November 11, 2022

Najee has every right to be frustrated. He never was on a sucky team before. I would have been a stellar pro, I was surrounded by suckiness everywhere I went in the past.

Saturday 11/12

T.J. Watt will play and start on Sunday, but Steelers will monitor his snaps for cardiovascular reasons after eight-week layoff. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 12, 2022

I should probably monitor my Steeler watching for cardiovascular reasons.

Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

One step forward, two steps back.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.