A look back at the Steelers week that was: The long awaited return and debut edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Steelers are 2-6 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a bye. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 11/7

introducing Frank Reich, as the next favorite future coach of delusional fans in Steeler nation.

Tuesday 11/8

The only one good thing about the Steelers having a crappy year is getting flexed out of prime time games. Yay.

The good news is that If the Steelers are cutting Nick Sciba, everything must be fine with Chris Boswell. But Josh Malone? I guess Mark Malone, Moses Malone, Post Malone and Sam Malone weren’t available.

Wednesday 11/9

I guess Boswell is not OK if he’s going to be on the IR. Let’s hope Matthew Wright could beMr. Right Now.

Thursday 11/10

T,J is coming back. Damontae Kazee too. But despite that, the Nation is gripping over not getting all of their moneys worth out of William Jackson III.

Friday 11/11

Najee has every right to be frustrated. He never was on a sucky team before. I would have been a stellar pro, I was surrounded by suckiness everywhere I went in the past.

Saturday 11/12

I should probably monitor my Steeler watching for cardiovascular reasons.

One step forward, two steps back.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

