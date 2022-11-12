Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss Sunday’s game with appendicitis

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly dealing with another injury situation in their secondary. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to appendicitis.

Source: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s game because of appendicitis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

In Week 6, Fitzpatrick missed the Steelers victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury. In the game, Tre Norwood stepped in for Fitzpatrick and played all but one snap on defense. The Steelers also have another option at the safety position this week as Damonte Kazee was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Thursday and will make his Steelers regular season debut.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in Week 1. Fitzpatrick also has six passes defensed and 45 tackles.

UPDATE: The Steelers have officially ruled out Fitzpatrick for Sunday along with other roster moves, including the activation on T.J. Watt.

We have:

• Activated LB T.J. Watt to the active roster

• Downgraded S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) to out for Sunday’s game

• Placed CB Will Jackson on the Reserve/Injured List

• Elevated S Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive roster @BordasLaw https://t.co/yMqqYQsHrM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2022

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers are set to face the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 PM at Acrisure Stadium.