Minkah Fitzpatrick to miss Sunday’s game with appendicitis

The Steelers all-Pro Safety may be missing his second game of the 2022 season.

By Dave.Schofield
NFL: OCT 30 Steelers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly dealing with another injury situation in their secondary. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to appendicitis.

In Week 6, Fitzpatrick missed the Steelers victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a knee injury. In the game, Tre Norwood stepped in for Fitzpatrick and played all but one snap on defense. The Steelers also have another option at the safety position this week as Damonte Kazee was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Thursday and will make his Steelers regular season debut.

On the season, Fitzpatrick has three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in Week 1. Fitzpatrick also has six passes defensed and 45 tackles.

UPDATE: The Steelers have officially ruled out Fitzpatrick for Sunday along with other roster moves, including the activation on T.J. Watt.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers are set to face the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

