Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Let it snow?

And so it begins...the white stuff hit us today. The little kids might be excited but this grumpy old man isn’t. Sure it might look ‘pretty’ on a movie set (YES, you immediately thought of the ending of Die Hard 2 didn’t you!!!) and the kids can go tobogganing but arrrrggghhhh. I. Hate. Snow.
And, in case you didn’t know, real football isn’t played in the snow
- With TJ’s absence now in the rear view mirror, are you comfortable that he is the spoon that stirs the Steelers’ defense’s stick and that the contract he signed was money well spent?
- I am kind of watching Blake Corum terrorize another defense right now and wondering why... Why has Najee stumbled out of the gate? Is it him, the O Line, the injury or something else? Support your answer please.
- What, if any, sport(s) do you like playing in the snow. We will also accept really cold weather if you care to substitute that for snow.
- Speaking of young Mr. Corum, I give you a 2 part question... A) who is your early Heisman choice and B) If you don’t have an opinion on the Heisman, give us ANY random opinion.
- I had this debate with the folks at work earlier this week. What addition to almost any baked good makes it automatically better?
