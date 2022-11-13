Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will Steelers fans be granted some mercy with a Saints loss?

It’s Week 10 of the NFL season, which means the 2-6 Steelers are taking on the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium. Can the Steelers start a second-half win stretch? Can the stagnant, slow, even stunted offense improve enough to win games? Will the Steelers’ defense be able to secure game defining turnovers? Or is this team destined for a season down in the doldrums? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Aussie thoughts on Saints vs. Steelers

We Run the North: Steelers never in the North basement, is that about to change?

In the 20 year history of the AFC North, the Steelers have never finished in last place… is the the year that changed? Join Kevin Tate and his crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders and special guest Stephen Jennings as they break down this week’s AFC North matchups and rest of the leagues games along with the Pay’s Parlay and the Doin’em Dirty segments.

Rundown:

AFC North Division News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Week 10 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Doin’em Dirty

The Bengals are getting a lot of hype in the National media in spite of their 5-4 record

Are the Ravens on the same tier as the Chiefs in the AFC?

Recap Thursday’s Less Than Stellar Game of Falcons vs Panthers

What are we expecting from Steelers after the BYE.

The last of the byes

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 10 home contest against the Saints

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last-minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last-minute thoughts right before the Steelers home contest against the Saints.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Saints

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

