Kevin Dotson active for the Steelers in Week 10 vs. the Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 10 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. With two players previously being ruled out due to injury, the list is made up of four healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. Due to Minkah Fitzpatrick being ruled out due to an appendectomy on Saturday, the Steelers elevated Elijah Riley from the practice squad. For this reason, the inactive list is six players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 37 DB Elijah Riley

No. 39 S Minkah Fitzpatrick

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

For Week 10, two players were already known to be out in Ahkello Witherspoon and Minkah Fitzpatick. On Friday, William Jackson III was also ruled out due to injury but was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Saturday and therefore is no longer on the roster. Both Kevin Dotson and Malik Reed were listed as questionable following Friday’s practice as Dotson was limited on Friday with an abdomen injury while Reed missed Thursday’s practice and was limited on Friday for personal reasons. Fortunately, both players were able to go an are active for the game.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the ninth-straight game to start the 2022 season. Another player on the list, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. Robinson is once again inactive for Week 10 which makes it eight of nine games to start his rookie season.

With one more player needing to go on the inactive list, this week it is safety Elijah Riley. With Ahkello Witherspoon missing the game, the Steelers wanted to ensure they had plenty of cornerbacks available so Josh Jackson is active. It is curious that Riley was elevated from the practice squad yesterday only to be inactive.

As for the Saints inactives, they can be seen below:

Saints inactives



* S Marcus Maye (abdomen)

* DE Marcus Davenport (calf)

* WR Marquez Callaway

* TE J.P. Holtz

* LB Pete Werner (ankle)

* CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

* RB Mark Ingram (knee)

* LG Andrus Peat (triceps) — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 13, 2022

