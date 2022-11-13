Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 10 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

My record in person at Heinz Field last year (yes, it was Heinz Field then) was a perfect 4-0. I am in the now named Acrisure Stadium today trying to see if I can get an undefeated streak going this year. Thanks BAD for tagging in this week to help me out with the Knee Jerk.

No problemo, BBS. Here we go!!!

Wish I would have been here to watch T.J. emerge from the tunnel. But The Scho Bros and Co. are.

Great weather in recent weeks

Great. Pittsburgh offense out first. Not a fan of that. Kenny’s got to make them pay.

Kenny threw behind Pickens there.

Combat catch with some RAC for No. 14. Nice from both QB to WR.

Canada’s play calling not incredibly generic so far, nut QB not making the plays yet.

Saints defense starting deep in their own territory. Make ‘em pay.

Don’t sleep on Dalton. He’s burned this team before.

Watt with a tackle on his first play back combining with Cam Heyward. Tell me he’s not fired up.

Watt with a tackle on his second play back combining with Larry Ogunjobi. Tell me he’s not fired up.

Defense looks ready to crack somebody at any cost.

I criticize fair catches all of the time, but if I was out there, I’d probably call one before the ball was snapped.

I thought before the game that this could be a get right game for Najee Harris and he looks good.

Chris Harris untouched. Protecting your quarterback means not ignoring defenders,

Connor Heyward just got jacked up. If you want to send him a correspondence, front date it to next week. He just got knocked into it.

Great pick up of a fourth down by Pickett. If it doesn’t work,

I officially hate Alonte Taylor already, Glad that he got nabbed on the almost pickoff.

Kenny found a way to get out of trouble on that play, his o-line has got to protect him.

George Pickens on the inside give. Creative. I love it. But I feel like No. 22 needs some love after a great drive.

Who cares. Touchdown Stillers! 7-0. Woo Hoo!!!!!!

Very good drive for KP8. Very good drive for the entire offense. Very good drive for Matt Canada. They all needed that.

It’s nice to see the opponents actually get a penalty on a good return. I’m used to it being against the Steelers.

C’mon. How does Heyward allow himself to get moved away from that sack? You can’t allow a gain of 18.

Don’t let Taysom Hill beat you.

Steelers are playing team defense. Nice.

Definitely a late hit. not a cheap roughing the passer.

This analyst does not like Kenny Pickett. But what do you expect from a guy that pooped and peed himself

Najee with a great run and extra effort. But I fear he’s concussed.

End of Quarter No. 1 - Steelers 7, N’awlins 0

2nd Quarter

Pigeons are back. That’s a good sign.

This is where you need to get up by two touchdowns, not settle for 10-0.

But that’s what they are going to do.

Offensive line is not protecting KP8 well enough.

I’ll take the Matthew Wright field goal. Mr. Wright is Mr. Right Now.

Marcus Allen dishing out the punishment on Special Teams.

Key third down. Don’t let them back in the game.

Arthur Maulet disrupted a huge big gain. Kudos.

Nice to see Najee cleared to return.

I do not like the pass blocking so far.

Good third down effort by Pickens and Pickett, To not enough avail though.

Watch Boykin on Special Teams. He is a keeper. I’d like to see him have a long Darius Hayward-Bey-type career.

If Michael Jackson was alive, would Rasheed Shaheed be his favorite player? Nice grab on third down.

Steelers defense forcing Tasom to channel his inner Kate Bush. He’s running up that hill.

T.J. Watt shut down that series there. But Will Lutz gets the Saints on the board, 10-3 Steelers.

If I’m the Saints, I’m loving the pass interference penalty. D.J. would have been gone. The Kenny Pickett and the Steelers needed a long touchdown. Damn.

You can’t dance yourself out of a first down, Diontae. If they have to punt because of that, I won’t forgive you.

D.J. (Derek Watt) just bailed D.J. (Diontae Johnson) out with the first down run. Only his second run of the season.

Kenny throwing into triple coverage. Stop that.

They aren’t missing Claypool that much. I miss him, but it’s not killing the Steelers evidenced by that sweet play to Stephen Sims.

Dan Moore Jr. just absolutely abused on that play. The quarterback had no chance on that play.

Meanwhile in Kansas City, JuJu Smith-Schuster just got destroyed and presumedly knocked out. Hope he’s okay.

Steelers need to buckle down here. This can’t be a tie at halftime.

Great job by Heyward and Alex Highsmith on the sack. Looks like Alex is getting the sack.

Horrible call. But Damontae Kazee is going to get nailed for that hit every single time, but if you are going to get play like that from your safety...get excited.

You just made Juwaun Johnson look like Keyshawn Johnson. Pitiful.

Momentum has gone to New Orleans. If this game is a loss, it starts here.

You know that they are just going to be content to go into the locker room, but they are going to play conservative. I hate that.

I stand corrected. Nice run by KP8.

Halftime tie at 10-10. I feel deflated.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers need a stop. Can’t let the Saints keep their mojo rising out of the locker room.

I’m glad Jarvis Landry, an arrogant dirty player, got nailed on that offensive pass interference.

Sutton with the pass defense, he’s playing well in this game.

Good defense by Terrell Edmunds. Way to go, Fe’Derius.

You just feel like Sims is going to break one soon. But of course, a hold on a return.

Danny Smith Jr. should be renamed “the Dream Shatterer”.

Or “the Momentum Squasher”.

Kenny Pickett knows how to get out of trouble with his wheels.

It’s pitiful that the 23-yard run from Pickett is the second-longest of the season.

Najee is a battler.

112 yards on the ground so far. Wow!

Kenny threading a needle to Pickens. That duo could be the real deal.

Pickens on the ground now, Wow!

This offensive line is making their quarterback work harder.

Sack. Ridiculous! How can Pickett be expected to finish drives when he’s not afforded time.

Third and a long goal from the 21. You really need to get in the end zone.

Pickett got rattled there. 1`

Matthew Wright, no good. Great drive and nothing. Uggh!!!!!

Kenny Pickett is in the blue tent. Mitch is warming up with Gunner. The Steelers could win with Mitch, but No. 8 needs to earn a win. He can’t afford stunted growth.

All the time in the world for Dalton on third and long. Olave is good, coverage was good, but this can’t happen.

Montravious Adams is quietly having a nice game against his former team.

I don’t want to jinx things, but the Taysom Hill thing isn’t working against the Steelers.

It’s a shame that they called the false start, Devin Bush was about to light up Dalton.

Oof. The punt took a hard turn and pins back the Steelers. Not good.

Kenny is back. But apparently he’s not moving well.

Good play to Connor Heyward, needs to stretch the ball out a bit.

The Steelers definitely have a sneak game under KP8.

Backed up deep, a 99-yard drive could be a momentum changer for the game and 2022.

Najee is battling. He needs a 100-yard game.

Diontae is playing with heart. Great effort on that big, deep play of 36.

End of Quarter 3. 10-10.

4th Quarter

The Steelers can’t finish drives. From my television screen, that Wright goal looked like it was getting blocked.

Did they rough the kicker?

13-10 Steelers. I still feel deflated.

That ball was blocked, but still went through. That’s why it wasn’t called.

Renegade Alert! Let’s see if it pays off.

A timeout because Tyson Alualu can’t get off of the field. What a waste.

Third and 5. You gotta get a stop.

Interception!!!! Welcome to Pittsburgh Damontae Kazee. Great coverage by Levi Wallace.

Oh no, fumble by Najee. Chunks with the recovery.

Amazing RAC by Jaylen Warren.

Don’t waste it.

Warren is a warrior. Big third down conversion!

Don’t waste plays with the freaking wildcat!

Zach Gentry was not interfered with.

Thank goodness for the PI. I was about to type, “They CAN NOT FINISH DRIVES”.

Pickett with the payoff. Huge! 20-10 Steelers.

Wallace with great coverage on back-to-back plays.

Don’t waste time outs, please.

That looks like huge stop by Ogunjobi to force the punt.

What, the aren’t punting?

Spillane with the stop! Spillane with the stop!

Make em’ pay and close this game out.

C’mon, don’t get complacent. The Steelers may win this game, but the offensive line is sucking.

Wouldn’t be the smartest move, but I would go for it here.

Okay Matthew Wright is not as good as i said he was. Should’ve went for it.

All though they didn’t seize the football, huge strip sack for Highsmith.

Levi Wallace with a phenomenal INT!!!!!!!

Now, make them freaking pay and close this show.

I’m loving Najee today.

Steelers have to move the chains.

Sims moves the chains. Nice!

Two-minute warning. Let’s do it.

Warren with a huge gain. They are actually going to do it.

Yes! Great effort!

Mike Tomlin gets his first win over New Orleans, Steelers 20, Saints 10.

Mike Tomlin gets his first win over New Orleans, Steelers 20, Saints 10.