Who is the Steelers’ X-Factor in Week 10 vs. the New Orleans Saints?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It is the Steelers’ latest home game, and, hopefully their third victory.

When looking at the matchup between AFC and NFC foes, there are players who can be viewed as ‘X-Factors’.

What is an ‘X-Factor’?

I would describe an ‘X-Factor’ as a player who can truly alter the outcome of the game, single-handedly. Not just a plug and play type player, but a player who always has to be accounted for, no matter what.

As a clear-cut example of what an ‘X-Factor’ player would look like, think Troy Polamalu. Polamalu’s skill set made him a force to be reckoned with on every play. So, who are the ‘X-Factors’ for the Steelers Week 10 game vs. the Saints?

Let’s take a look...

Jeff Hartman

X-Factor: Kenny Pickett

Why: It is safe to say Kenny Pickett will be my X-Factor until he is able to provide just a glimmer of hope in the future of the position. I think Pickett is brimming with potential, but he needs to have a moment where he shows why the team took him in the first round and with the 20th overall pick.

Would it be awesome to see Pickett go out and win the game by way of a stunning 4th quarter comeback win? Absolutely, but at the same time I’d be just as happy with Pickett playing a solid game as the team goes on to win the game soundly.

Just give the home crowd something to cheer about...it’s a step in the right direction.

Dave Schofield

X-Factor: T.J. Watt

Why: Having the opportunity to type this name again sends chills down my fingers. The Steelers had seven sacks in Week 1 and finally surpassed that total without him in their last game, but it took seven games to get there. T.J. Watt brings a whole different element as everyone on the offense has to know where he is at all times. Even the receivers on the far side of the field have to know if T.J. Watt is on the field there will be less time for them to get open in their route. It changes everything. If Watt comes back with any kind of fire like we saw in Week 1 of either the last two seasons, it will make a huge difference on the defense.

Who would be your X-Factor for the Week 10 game Sunday? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!