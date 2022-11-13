The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints entered their Week 10 showdown with plenty on the line. For the Saints, they were trying to keep pace in the sub-par NFC South, while the Steelers were trying to return to respectability coming off their bye week.

For the home team, the Steelers got a huge boost in the return of both T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee returning to the lineup off Injured Reserve (IR); however, it wasn’t all good news as the team was without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who had an appedenctomy Saturday before the game.

The Steelers started the game with the football, but Kenny Pickett and the offense stalled near midfield, settling for a field-flipping drive. Pressley Harvin’s punt pinned the New Orleans offense inside their 10-yard line for their first offensive possession.

After a false start on first down, the Saints’ opening possession was short-lived, only lasting three plays. Steven Sims’ fair catch gave the Steelers the football just shy of midfield. Pickett and company took care of business on their second drive. Big plays to Diontae Johnson on third down, and a 4th down conversion to Jaylen Warren, moved the Steelers into the red-zone. There, it was Pickett handing off to George Pickens for the first score of the game.

Matthew Wright’s point after was good, making the score 7-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

Andy Dalton and the Saints offense were able to gain a first down on their second possession, but the drive stalled and ended in another punt. Following the touchback, the Steelers offense took the field at their own 20-yard line.

Following a roughing the passer call gave the Steelers new life on the next drive, a 35-yard run by Najee Harris got the Steelers into the red-zone for the second time in the quarter. To start the second quarter, the offense was unable to get into the end-zone and had to settle for a Wright 33-yard field goal.

The Saints’ next drive equated in just one first down before punting the ball back to Pittsburgh. A three-and-out for the Steelers gave the Saints their best field position of the game, and Andy Dalton and company turned the field position into points.

Big plays to Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara moved the ball into field goal range, but a T.J. Watt tackle resulted in the Saints having to settle for a field goal. The kick was good, making the score 10-3 with 6:40 left in the half.

Needing a positive drive, Pickett and the Steelers offense moved methodically down the field to get into field goal range. However, facing a critical 3rd and 5, Pickett was sacked moving the ball out of field goal range. Harvin’s punt coming out of the two-minute warning equated in a penalty on James Pierre giving the Saints an extra 15 yards.

Starting at the 29-yard line, Dalton hit Jarvis Landry to move the ball near midfield. Even after an Alex Highsmith sack, it was a Damontae Kazee personal foul penalty which moved the football into the red-zone. Dalton hit his tight end for the touchdown. With 19 seconds left, the score was 10-10.

After halftime, the Saints looked to pick up right where they left off with a completion from Dalton to Jarvis Landry, but offensive pass interference negated the play and eventually resulted in a 3-and-out.

Pinned deep inside their own end, Kenny Pickett used his legs to get the Steelers near midfield. Following Pickett’s lead was George Pickens on an end around which got the offense into the red-zone. However, when the offense got into a first-and-goal situation, a first down sack pushed the offense outside the 20-yard line. The drive never equated in points when Matthew Wright missed a 39-yard field goal to keep the score tied 10-10 with 8:55 left in the third quarter.

The Saints were unable to take advantage of the Steelers mistake, but the New Orleans special teams did their job by pinning the Steelers at their own 3-yard line to start their next possession.

Pittsburgh’s offense did more than just get out of their own territory, but completions to Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson had them in scoring territory heading into the fourth quarter. What has been a theme far too many times this season has been the Steelers offense struggling when they near the red-zone. This trend continued as the offense had to settle for a Wright 33-yard field goal to make the score 13-10 with 13:43 left in regulation.

Facing a 3rd and 5 on the next New Orleans possession, Dalton’s pass was intercepted by Damontae Kazee, giving the Steelers’ great field position. Luckily for the offense, a Najee Harris fumble was recovered on first down, and on second down Pickett hit Jaylen Warren and he did the rest. The reception set up the offense in the red-zone.

Jaylen Warren continued to do damage with the ball in his hands and set up the Steelers with a 1st and goal situation. After two wasted plays, a third down pass intended for Pat Freiermuth drew a defensive pass interference call, setting the ball at the one-yard line. On the next play Kenny Pickett plunged into the end-zone for the touchdown.

The Wright extra point was good, making the score 20-10.

The Pittsburgh defense then started to take over and make their presence felt. On the next drive, facing a 3rd and 1, the Saints’ offense was stopped short. New Orleans decided to line up quickly and go for the quarterback sneak to Andy Dalton, but it was stopped for no gain. The turnover on downs didn’t equate to points as Matthew Wright badly missed his second kick, this one a 48-yard field goal attempt.

Dalton, needing to throw the Saints back into the game, was intercepted by Levi Wallace on his next pass, and the Steelers were on their way to victory. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris all put their hand in the pile as the Steelers iced out the game. The final score when all was said and done, was 20-10.

The win moved the Steelers’ record to 3-6 on the season, as they now prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 following Cincinnati’s bye week. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the regular season.