The Pittsburgh Steelers host New Orleans and attempt to defeat the Saints for the first time in the Mike Tomlin era. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

Mike Tomlin attempts to beat New Orleans to for the first time in his career to earn a win over every team in the NFL. Coach T’s strategy is to convince his team that since both team’s color schemes are considered black and gold that this could be an easy win since they are used to beating themselves.

With all of the Steelers dignitaries at the game for the Hall of Honor, Boujee Smith-Schuster is banned from the game for fear of humping a legend’s leg.

Ben Roethlisberger calls his own press conference to remind Mike Tomlin that he once had a victory over New Orleans.

Kenny Pickett goes 25 for 38 and 210 yards. The Steelers QB1 throws for two touchdowns, and goes interception free.

On a weekend when Heath Miller is being honored, Pat Freiermuth catches 14 balls and two touchdown passes. To celebrate the touchdown and the 82nd anniversary of Walt Disney’s animated film “Fantasia” featuring Mickey Mouse, and ballet dancing hippopotamuses, No. 88 gathers his linemen gives them tutus and perform to the delight of the crowd.

The Steelers get called for “illegal man down field” only once,

Najee Harris gains 110 yards on the ground and scores a touchdown.

The Steelers get two sacks, one by a returning T.J. Watt

Cam Sutton and Terrell Edmunds pick off Andy Dalton.

The defense helps the cause by scoring a touchdown.

The Steelers rushing defense struggles against Alvin Kamara.

The Steelers get four touchdowns on the day, and a field goal from Matthew Wright. I must be delusional because I’m picking the Steelers to beat the Saints, 31-27.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.