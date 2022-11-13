Steelers escape their Week 10 win without major injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 10, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium. During the game there were several players who had injuries, but none of which were deemed significant enough for Mike Tomlin to mention them at the top of his post-game press conference.

This is a good thing, but it doesn’t mean there wasn’t injury news for the team following the win Sunday.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his ankle in the second half of the game, but was able to stay in the game. He was evaluated in the medical tent, but never missed a snap although he looked visibly hobbled following the injury. In his post-game press conference Pickett said the ankle feels fine, and he’ll be fine moving forward after some rest and ice.

A player who was on the team’s injury report this week was linebacker Myles Jack with a knee injury. Jack practiced Friday and didn’t have a game status going into the game, but he didn’t play. While fans wondered where Jack was during the game, Tomlin told media after the game the team was going to limit his snaps; however, as the defense was able to get off the field he didn’t feel the need to put him in the lineup. It paid off, and hopefully Jack, with the extra rest, will be able to get back into the starting lineup in Week 11.

Another player who popped up on the injury report Friday was guard Kevin Dotson. Dotson was labeled as an abdomen injury, and after the game he told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette his injury was much more than just an abdomen injury. According to Fittipaldo, Dotson will be dealing with this injury for the rest of the regular season.

Kevin Dotson, who was questionable with an abdomen injury, described his injury as abdomen, hip flexor and groin. He said it's something he's going to have to battle through the rest of the season. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 13, 2022

On the bright side, there were no known issues with both Damontae Kazee (wrist/forearm) and T.J. Watt (pectoral/knee) who made their first starts back after their individual stints on Injured Reserve (IR).

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium.