Week 10 was a good week as the Steelers win, and the Bears lose

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ global fan base has a lot of rooting interests these days. Well, a couple to be specific. Obviously, the fans want the absolute best for their favorite black and gold team. However, since the Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, Steelers fans have a new team to root for, and that would be the team who is playing the Bears on a weekly basis.

As the Steelers took care of business in Week 10, beating the New Orleans Saints 20-10, the Detroit Lions stunned the Bears giving the Bears their 7th loss of the season. This matters based on the fact the more the Bears lose, the higher the 2nd Round pick will be in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at where the Steelers and Bears draft order currently stands heading into Week 11:

Current 2023 NFL Draft Order

Chicago Bears: 6th Overall

Pittsburgh Steelers: 9th Overall

There is a large section of the Steelers fan base who believe the Steelers should lose as many games as possible to improve their draft position next year. But with a 3-6 record they are still claiming a Top 10 pick, as the order stands right now.

Overall, Week 10 was a good week for the Steelers, and the fact the Bears lost just makes it that much sweeter. For those wondering, the Bears play the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 11, the Falcons coming off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Carolina Panthers, while the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals next week at Acrisure Stadium.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2022 regular season.