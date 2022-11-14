Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Steelers 20, Saints 10

The Steelers beat the Saints 20-10 in Pittsburgh. Celebrate! Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Pillar to post for Pittsburgh in the Steelers 20-10 win over the Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t perfect, but they went pillar to post to beat the Saints on Sunday 20-10. With Dave Schofield on assignment, Jeff Hartman an d Bryan Anthony Davis discuss the win at Acrisure.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 20-10 winners in Week 10 of the NFL season against the visiting New Orleans Saints and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the home win over the Saints

and MUCH MORE!

