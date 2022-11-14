Steelers players take to Twitter to talk about the win over the Saints in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their third game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 3-6 for the 2022 regular season after beating the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium in Week 10.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the NFC South opponent.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

Steelers Nation was amazing today. Back on track. Had to rep the of Pittsburgh Steelers Tight Ends today for being inducted into the Steelers Hall of fame! See Yinz next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/LxCQ6opCp1 — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) November 14, 2022

That was fun!! Steelers Nation brought it today!!! — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) November 13, 2022

Great @steelers team win today!! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) November 13, 2022

All smiles as the Steelers beat the Saints 20-10. Be sure to tune into @Steelers post game coverage with me & @stanlovetheshow on @dveradio .We want to hear from you 412-333-9383https://t.co/YQ6kVLfqEL

Click the radio icon at the top right. pic.twitter.com/hCyYPM0QP1 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) November 13, 2022

GP feelin' that dub pic.twitter.com/EHgQp4lgPx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 13, 2022