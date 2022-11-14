Commanders vs. Eagles: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an NFC East battle in Week 10. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Monday, Nov. 14

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

WAS: +10.5

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline:

PHI: -475

WAS: +380

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans won’t be watching intently considering this game has no ramifications on the team’s season, or draft order. Obviously, Steelers fans care about teams they might face in the future, which is neither of these two teams in prime time, and teams who could potentially impact where they draft in the 2023 NFL Draft. Currently, the Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and Washington is 4-5 and after the Steelers in the draft order. Still, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the regular season.