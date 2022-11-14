AFC North Recap: Steelers find a way, while the Browns get blown out in Week 10

The tenth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Miami Dolphins - 39

Cleveland Browns - 17

The Browns’ countdown to Deshaun Watson taking over at quarterback continues, but you have to wonder what the ramifications of this season will be within the organization. It isn’t as if there isn’t talent on the Browns’ roster. In fact, I’d argue to say it is one of the more talented rosters in the division, yet they sit with the same 3-6 record as the Steelers entering Week 11. It doesn’t get easier for the Browns either, with a trip to Buffalo on the docket next Sunday. Could this team be in the bottom of the division before too long? It certainly looks like it’s possible, and if that happens you have to wonder if Kevin Stefanski will be shown the door at season’s end.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 20

New Orleans Saints - 10

The Steelers were coming off a bye, and the team desperately needed a performance which could be deemed noteworthy. Not the fluke many felt Week 1 was in their win over the Bengals on the road, or the win over the Buccaneers where Mitch Trubisky came off the bench to finish the job. We’re talking about a game where the Steelers, with Kenny Pickett at the helm, get the job done from start to finish. With 217 yards rushing, and only allowing 10 points for the Saints, it is safe to say they were able to deliver on the noteworthy performance. The Steelers win wasn’t perfect, but it was what the doctor ordered for an ailing team. Can they continue to improve and develop into a team capable of winning games by the end of the season? If they can duplicate the success they had Sunday in the future, they’ll be dangerous down the stretch.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 6-3

Cincinnati Bengals - 5-4

Cleveland Browns - 3-6

Pittsburgh Steelers - 3-6

Week 11 AFC North Schedule:

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills — Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, 1:00 pm ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, 4:25 pm ET

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Panthers, at Jaguars, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

Cleveland Browns: at Bills, vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Bengals, at Colts, at Falcons, vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals: vs. Steelers, at Titans, vs. Chiefs, vs. Browns