NFL Week 11 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 5-point underdogs vs. the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a nice win against the New Orleans Saints and are looking to stack wins for the first time in the 2022 season. But the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Steelers coming out of their bye. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:25 PM

Steelers betting line: +5

Over/under: 41.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 23-20 vs Bengals

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 CIN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 CIN

The opening line on the game was at +2.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first ten weeks of the NFL season the line has moved significantly in favor of the Bengals.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +170 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 17/10 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Bengals would have a payout of $54 ($34 plus the original $20 bet). The Bengals have a current moneyline of -200, or 1/2 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Cincinnati to win straight up would have a payout of $30 ($10 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 3-4 against the spread in their last 7 games played and are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games against the AFC North. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games and have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 9 games played against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 500/1 after Week 10. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 250/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 25/1 odds behind the Browns at 22/1 odds, the Bengals at 5/1, and the Ravens as the favorite at 2/11 odds.