Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers Shows, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: How to process the Steelers not winning ugly

The Steelers have had a lot of wins in recent years that were kind of ugly. Sure, the team would come away with a victory, but it was hard to feel good about it the next day. The win over the New Orleans Saints will probably not be enough to save the 2022 season, but it wasn’t a mistake-riddled game that fans can’t feel good about. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Winning in a handsome manner

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: The possibility of the Steelers win over the Saints being pivotal

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday to move to 3-6. Was it a pivotal win that could actually change the course of the 2022 season? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Pivoting in Pittsburgh?

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Dissecting the changes in the Steelers after the bye

Obviously, the Steelers made significant changes after the break, evidenced in the big win over New Orleans. What exactly were they though? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons learned by the Steelers during the bye week

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE