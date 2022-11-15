Steelers announce they will wear color rush uniforms vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some of the nicest alternate uniforms in the NFL. When the team doesn’t want to wear their classic threads, which are largely considered the best uniforms in the league, the team can turn to their Nike Color Rush uniforms for a change of pace.

After the Cincinnati Bengals announced they will be wearing their white uniforms, with white stripes on the helmets, the Steelers have answered with the announcement they’ll be wearing their color rush uniforms on Sunday.

This from the Steelers official Twitter page:

The Steelers have a tremendous record when wearing their color rush uniforms. Since the first time they donned the all black uniforms they are 7-1 wearing the uniforms, last year beating the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football wearing them.

Pittsburgh will host the game in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium, and it is worth noting how this game was supposed to be a prime time affair on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. However, the NFL decided to flex the game from the 8:20pm ET time slot to the 4:25pm ET time slot. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will go head-to-head on Sunday n ight in Week 11.

While some might say it’s just a uniform, for the fan base, they always loves it when the team dons the block numbers and has a different look.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Bengals to invade Pittsburgh in Week 11.