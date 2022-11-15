Mike Tomlin doesn’t rule out a potential return of Minkah Fitzpatrick vs. the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to break a two-game losing streak Sunday in Week 10 when the beat the New Orleans Saints 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium. The win felt great, and many have been calling it the most complete win of the season; however, there weren’t a lot of wins to choose from when you look at the entirety of the regular season.

As the team turns the page from the Saints to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, a big factor in the performance of the Steelers will be based on the health of several key players. Mike Tomlin, as he always does, addressed the media Tuesday and had plenty to say about the injured players on the roster.

The biggest name on the Steelers list of injured players was their All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. As fans know, Fitzpatrick had an appendectomy last Saturday prior to the team’s game Sunday. Tomlin said there have been nothing but positive reports on his status and potential participation Sunday vs. Cincinnati. Tomlin added Fitzpatrick has been in the facility and running, and even said Fitzpatrick wanted to play last week. Keep your eye on his participation this week, starting with Wednesday’s practice.

Tomlin then talked about how guard Kevin Doston is dealing with a hip injury which could limit him in the early portions of the week. As Tomlin always says, how much he can, or cannot, do will dictate whether he can Sunday vs. Cincinnati.

A new injury of note was to running back Najee Harris. The Steelers’ head coach said Harris is dealing with a knee injury/discomfort, but he also added he doesn’t expect it to be an issue in terms of game participation this Sunday.

Mike Tomlin also said the team is going to continue to monitor cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s hamstring to see if he is able to return to the secondary vs. Joe Burrow and company at Acrisure Stadium Sunday.

Any and all other injuries were labeled as “bumps and bruises associated with football”, and some of those bumps and bruises would include quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ankle, an injury which had him visibly uncomfortable. Later in Tomlin’s press conference Tomlin was asked about Pickett’s ankle, and he said it was fine.

Another injury of not would be Myles Jack’s knee injury which held him out of practice last week both Wednesday and Thursday last week and ultimately not playing in the game. The extra rest hopefully has him better prepared to participate in AFC North football this Sunday.

The first reported practice, as always, is Wednesday, and we'll have all of that information for you right here at BTSC.

