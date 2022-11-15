Steelers release Hamilcar Rashed from the Practice Squad/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a roster move in regards to the practice squad on Tuesday with the release of Hamilcar Rashed from the Practice Squad/Injured List.

We have released LB Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 15, 2022

Rashed was claimed by the Steelers off waivers in August after he was released by the New York Jets. Appearing in all three preseason games for the Steelers, Rashed played a total of 85 snaps where he had two tackles and a sack.

Failing to make the Steelers 53-man roster, Rashed was one of the original players signed to the Steelers practice squad on August 31. But before the Steelers Week 1 matchup, Rashed had landed on the Practice Squad/Injured List with an undisclosed injury. The release of Rashed at this time likely means that he is now healthy but the team chose not to sign him back to the practice squad. For this reason, Rashed is now able to move on to any other interested franchises to resume his NFL career.

Since Hamilcar Rashed was not taking up a practice squad spot as he was on the injured list, there is no vacated spot for the Steelers as they still have 16 players on the practice squad.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium at 4:25 PM.