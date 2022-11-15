BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 10 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

There were three different games selected from the four remaining contestants. Two of the choices were the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and never looked back as they cruised to a 10-point lead.

The other two choices this week were the Tennessee Titans over the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants over the Houston Texans. The Titans were down at halftime but outscored the Broncos 10-0 in the second half to pull out the win. As for the Giants, they extended their lead coming out of the half and ended up winning by multiple scores.

So after 10 weeks, only 0.92% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

Now that we are 10 weeks in and down to only four contestants, we will be looking at each one and the picks they have already made as well as what teams they still have available.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 10 pick is in bold.

Leisto AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Ryan Tune AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

King Picks AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 11 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Baltimore (-12) at home over Washington

Baltimore (-12) at home over Washington Closest match up: Dallas (-1) at Minnesota

Dallas (-1) at Minnesota The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+5) at home against Cincinnati

BYES: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.