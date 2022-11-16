Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers NFL shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers Fix: Drafting the most valuable Steelers defenders after Week 10

The Steelers beat the Saints on Sunday at Acrisure with a fantastic effort on defense. How can they add value to that defense for the future? Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Recapping Steelers vs. Saints

The best draft value on defense

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

After a fun Week 10 win over the Saints, there’s still a lot of questions to be addressed. Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to discuss his team, the injury situation, and the upcoming rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T. had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers find an old recipe for a young team

The bakery that is the Steelers’ meeting room is the scene of the dusting off of a cookbook that has produced many a successful feast. Could this old recipe work for a team full of young ingredients? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Young ingredients could be perfect for the old recipe dusted off by the Steelers

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers plan is set, but execution is far from easy

It’s evident that the Steelers have a plan for the remainder of 2022, but it’s necessary that they find a way to execute it. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The Steelers plan relies on execution

The Mail Bag

