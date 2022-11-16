Alex Highsmith named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their AFC and NFC selections for Player of the Week on offense, defense, and special teams for Week 10. For the AFC, Alex Highsmith has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week.

In Sunday’s game, Alex Highsmith had five tackles and both of the Steeler sacks, one of which was also a forced fumble. On the season, Highsmith has 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

Like many players on the Steelers defense in Week 10, Alex Highsmith and company saw an overall boost with the return of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in T.J. Watt. In the two games Alex Highsmith has played alongside T.J. Watt this season, he has 5.0 sacks. Highsmith also scored a Pro Football Focus grade of 91.4 for the week which was not only his career high but the second-highest of any pass rusher in Week 10.

Congratulations to Alex Highsmith on his first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

