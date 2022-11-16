Steelers Injury Report: 7 players miss practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited last Sunday’s game with a victory and not many injuries to report at the time. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, there were seven players who did not participate while none were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers.com, there were nine total players listed

Wednesday, November 16 RB Najee Harris (Knee) - FP CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP LB Marcus Allen (Illness) - DNP S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Appendix) - DNP LB Devin Bush (Knee) - DNP OL Kevin Dotson (Hip) - DNP OL Trent Scott (Back) DNP LB T.J. Watt (Pectoral) - FP DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

A surprise downgrade on Saturday came when Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick received an appendectomy following the teams walk through and was ruled out for Week 10. Assuming Fitzpatrick would be missing multiple games, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated in his press conference on Tuesday that Fitzpatrick was looking to get back this week. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick was not back on the field.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another game with his hamstring injury in Week 10. On Wednesday, Witherspoon did not participate.

Two other players mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday who are dealing with injuries are Najee Harris with a knee and Kevin Dotson with a hip injury. Coach Tomlin said both players may be limited early in the week but did not seem concerned about their status for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, Harris was a full participant while Dotson was unable to practice.

Another player back on the injury report is defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi who missed the Steelers Week 8 game. On Wednesday, Ogunjobi was unable to practice due to his knee injury.

Three other players who were not mentioned by Coach Tomlin on Tuesday landed on Wednesdays injury reports. Linebacker Marcus Allen did not practice due to an illness while Devin Bush was held out of practice due to a knee injury. Offensive tackle Trent Scott is another player who missed practice Wednesday as he is dealing with a back injury.

The final player listed on the injury report was linebacker T.J. Watt who returned to action on Sunday after missing the previous seven games. Although Watt is listed on the injury report with his pectoral injury, he was a full participant on Wednesday.

As for the Bengals’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.