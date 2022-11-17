Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Can the Steelers repeat their way to a win?

The Steelers beat the Saints on Sunday but does it really mean anything if they don’t keep it going? This will be just one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Keeping the magic going

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Can the Steelers double-dip against the Bengals?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Bengals of Cincinnati in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Frank of the Unofficial Bengals Podcast to the show.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Bengals

Special Guest: Frank of the Unofficial Bengals Podcast

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Setting the statistical standard for the second half

The Pittsburgh Steelers came out of their bye week and set the standard for the second half of the season with some pretty impressive numbers. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Outlining the best numbers from Week 10

Looking at the statistical matchup against the Bengals

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE