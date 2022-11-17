The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC North rivals and have play each other twice every seasons. For these teams, the game in Week 11 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are coming off a rare win, and the Bengals are coming off their bye week, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bengals for their Week 11 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-6

Cincinnati Bengals: 5-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+4.0)

OVER/UNDER: 41.0

Moneyline: Steelers +175; Bengals -205

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 2-3

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 68-38-0

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, November 16

RB Najee Harris (Knee) - FP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

LB Marcus Allen (Illness) - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Appendix) - DNP

LB Devin Bush (Knee) - DNP

OL Kevin Dotson (Hip) - DNP

OL Trent Scott (Back) DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Pectoral) - FP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

Bengals

Wednesday, November 16

WR Ja’Marr Chase (Hip) - DNP

OT La’el Collins (NIR - Rest) - DNP

S Dax Hill (Shoulder) - DNP

DT Josh Tupou (Calf) - DNP

HB Chris Evans (Knee) - LP

CB Tre Flowers (Hamstring) - LP

CB Mike Hilton (Finger) - FP

News and Notes

These two AFC North rivals are certainly tough teams to get a feel for as the Week 11 showdown, the final meeting of the 2022 regular season, approaches.

The Steelers have struggled mightily this season, starting the season with a 3-6 record. Likewise, the Bengals have fluctuated between AFC contender to AFC pretender on more than one occasion this year. Their 5-4 record is a winning record, but certainly far from elite in the conference.

The fact the Steelers are somehow still in the mix in the AFC North is shocking enough, but their hopes for remaining alive hinge on games like the one happening at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday.

For the home team, many are wondering if Minkah Fitzpatrick will be able to play after having his appendix removed last Saturday before the Week 10 game vs. the New Orleans Saints. Without Fitzpatrick, the Steelers seem to be in good hands considering they welcomed Damontae Kazee back to the lineup last week; however, the defense would be even more dynamic if they had Fizpatrick, Kazee and Terrell Edmunds in the secondary for the first time this season.

As for the Bengals, they will be without Ja’Marr Chase, and that has certainly provided some issues for the Cincinnati offense. Without Chase in the lineup the Bengals’ offense hasn’t been as dynamic, and that is to be expected. What wasn’t expected was how the Bengals have turned to Joe Mixon, not Joe Burrow, to help them get through this rough stretch.

In the team’s first meeting the Steelers defense, who only had T.J. Watt for about a half of football, wrecked the Bengals offense. The created turnovers and spent nearly the entire first half in the lap of Burrow as he tried to move the offense down the field. Nonetheless, it was an injured long snapper who ultimately decided the game, as the Steelers won in overtime.

Will the second meeting be a repeat of Week 1, with the Steelers sweeping the regular season series? Or will the Bengals get their revenge? Only time will tell...

