Titans vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Thursday, Nov. 17

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

TEN: +3.5

O/U: 41

Moneyline:

TEN: +145

GB: -170

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. This would certainly fall into that category. A game between NFC North Green Bay and AFC South Tennessee just doesn’t register on most Pittsburgh fans’ minds right now. Not when the Steelers are 3-6 and have plenty of issues of their own. However, it is football, and some football is better than no football at all.

Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers host the Cincinnati begnals in Week 11 of the regular season.