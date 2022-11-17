3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first win of the second half of the season and are looking to keep things rolling against the Bengals this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Still, there are some other matchups this weekend for Steelers fans to check out around the league. With the Steelers playing at 4:25 PM, there are a number games with a 1 PM kickoff time to check out some of the Steelers remaining opponents for 2022.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, only one ended up within one score. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

This was one of many Thursday night games that just didn’t excite national audiences. I made the mistake of going away from picking the home team based on how bad the Panthers looked the previous week. But at least Carolina got revenge for a game that they should have won against the Falcons two weeks earlier. It’s still difficult to figure out these two opponents the Steelers have to face later this season.

After the Browns jumped up to a 7–0 lead, they gave up 24-straight points and didn’t get on the scoreboard again until halfway through the third-quarter. Sitting at Acrisure Stadium last Sunday and seeing this score update on this one brought joy to my heart. The Steelers defense did a much better job containing the Dolphins and that was before the return of T.J. watt. Yes, it’s still a while until the Steelers play the Browns so a lot can change between now and then especially with the change at quarterback in Cleveland.

In a matchup of two struggling teams, the Colts managed to pull one out even with the crazy coaching situation going on in Indianapolis. The Raiders still seem a mess and the Colts just happened to be a little less of a mess. But adding Jonathan Taylor back into the mix is going to help any team regardless of who the coach was.

For Week 11, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Sunday at 1:00 PM (for now) on CBS

Spread: BUF (-7.5)

Even though the Steelers have already played the Bills and don’t play the Browns until the last week of the season, this just looks to be a fun matchup. Add in fact the NFL is not even sure if they will get to play this game when it’s scheduled due to the large amount of forecasted snow in Buffalo, this could make it even more intriguing between these two teams.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: PHI (-7)

This game needed to be included based on it being the Steelers next opponent. The Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season, and the Colts got a rejuvenating win last week. The reason this one is one to watch is to see if the Colts are extra-inspired with their new head coach or if the Eagles will bring them back down to earth.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: BAL (-13)

I know this game is not the most exciting as I would be shocked if the Ravens do anything but blow out the Panthers. But the Steelers play these two teams in back-to-back weeks in December so it is worth noting. I almost went with the Falcons versus the Bears since the Steelers play Atlanta before they play these two teams and the added stake of wanting to see the Bears lose so the Steelers have a higher second-round draft pick. But instead, I stuck with the AFC North just to see how things play out.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, most of the games are interesting mainly due to the Steelers upcoming schedule.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is still information to find to help with expectations for the rest of the season. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.