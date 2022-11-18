The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a solid home win and are looking to stack wins for the first time this season. But in order to do so, the Steelers will have to take down the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals who are looking for paybacks from their Week 1 loss.

Can the Steelers offense put up more than 20 points? Will the Steelers defense be able to repeat their performance from Week 10? Will uncertainties in the kick game come back to haunt them?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get on a winning streak. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 11 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 11:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Sunday, November 20

Kickoff: 4:25 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+4); O/U (40)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Greg Gumble and Adam Archuleta as commentators and A.J. Ross as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 228 or channel 82.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.