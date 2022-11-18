Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Discouraging Wins

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest and most toxic takes online. This week, fans are finding ways to be discouraged, despite a rare win. Some are starting to blame Canada....for winning. And Kenny joins one of the rarest of QB clubs.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Fans that are rooting for losses

Blaming Canada for winning

Kenny’s new club

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Is this Steelers team better than the Week 1 team that beat Cincy?

The Steelers beat the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 1, but they didn’t look good. Are the Steelers better than that version on September 11? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Week 1 Steelers vs. Week 11 Steelers

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers still have a lot of work to do before fans believe

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their third game in Week 10 but are far from a perfect product. What will it take to have fans believing once again? It will take a lot of work before that happens. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all and welcomes a visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment on the Friday edition of Let’s Ride.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The reason Steelers Nation doesn’t believe yet

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

