NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 11 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is well underway! There are no more undefeated teams remaining, but the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings both only have one loss on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, there is one team with only one win going into Week 11 in Houston Texans who also have a tie.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, things went back to being fairly average. Mark was the best at picking against the spread and led the way at 9-5 ahead of four others at 8-6. Bringing up the rear was Kyle and Jeremy at only 5-9. I currently lead for the season against the spread at 80-66 followed by Kyle and Bradley at 75-72.

It was Kyle and Jeremy who topped the over/under picks last week going 10-4 ahead of Mark at 9-5. Matty brought up the rear this week at 5-9. For the season, Geoffrey continues to lead at 81-67 ahead of Shannon at 79-70. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, I continue to hold the lead at 150-145 ahead of Jeff at 147-146 and Shannon at 148-149.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 11 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.