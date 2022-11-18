Steelers Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick set to play on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited last Sunday’s game with a victory and not many injuries to report at the time. As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals, there was one player who did not participate while none were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, only one player carries an injury status.

A surprise downgrade on Saturday came when Steelers All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick received an appendectomy following the teams walk through and was ruled out for Week 10. Assuming Fitzpatrick would be missing multiple games, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated in his press conference on Tuesday that Fitzpatrick was looking to get back this week. On Wednesday Fitzpatrick was not back on the field, but Thursday saw him back and a full participant. On Friday, Fitzpatrick was once again a full participant and he carries no injury status for Sunday’s game

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing multiple games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another game with his hamstring injury in Week 10. On Wednesday, Witherspoon did not participate. Thursday and Friday brought more of the same with Witherspoon as he did not practice and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Two other players mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin in his press conference on Tuesday who are dealing with injuries are Najee Harris with a knee and Kevin Dotson with a hip injury. Coach Tomlin said both players may be limited early in the week but did not seem concerned about their status for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, Harris was a full participant while Dotson was unable to practice. Thursday saw both players practicing, but Dotson was only in a limited capacity. On Friday, both players were full participants and are good to go for Sunday.

Another player back on the injury report is defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi who missed the Steelers Week 8 game. On Wednesday, Ogunjobi was unable to practice due to his knee injury. In a step in the right direction, Ogunjobi returned to practice on Thursday but in a limited capacity. Ogunjobi’s progression came full circle on Friday where he was a full participant and carries no injury designation.

Three other players who were not mentioned by Coach Tomlin on Tuesday landed on Wednesdays injury reports. Linebacker Marcus Allen did not practice due to an illness while Devin Bush was held out of practice due to a knee injury. Offensive tackle Trent Scott is another player who missed practice Wednesday as he is dealing with a back injury. On Thursday and Friday, all three players returned as full participants and none of them carry an injury status.

Another player on the injury report was linebacker T.J. Watt who returned to action on Sunday after missing the previous seven games. Although Watt is listed on the injury report with his pectoral injury, he was a full participant on Wednesday. On Thursday Watt did not practice, but with the added status of it being not injury related and simply was rest for the player. Watt returned to action on Friday and has no injury status for Sunday.

Two new players were added to the injury report on Thursday. Cam Heyward saw his typical Thursday status of being added as not participating but it being not due to injury. The other player on the injury list that was added Thursday was offensive lineman Jesse Davis who did not participate due to a knee injury. On Friday, both players were back to being full participants with no injury designation.

As for the Bengals’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com. Most significantly, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been ruled out as expected.