Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 11 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Last week Dave asked about your thoughts on the William Jackson III trade after being ruled out of the game Friday. Being ruled out is one thing, being placed on Injured Reserve (IR) the following day and missing at least the next four games is another. While this will change the stipulations of the trade, what are your thoughts on the trade now?

2. What area of Kenny Pickett’s game has you feeling as if he could be the next long term quarterback for the Steelers?

3. The flip side of that question, what area of Pickett’s game has you doubting if the Steelers got it right with their first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

4. Speaking of Pickett, with him as the entrenched starter he has made several comments about how he is still getting into rhythm with his pass catchers and the offense due to a lack of reps in training camp and the preseason. Do you believe the Steelers mismanaged the quarterback situation this year? Please explain your answer...

5. How many sacks do you think the Steelers will have on Joe Burrow in Week 11?

6. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact Buffalo is slated to get 3-6 FEET of snow this weekend. This obviously caused the Bills vs. Browns game to be moved to Detroit. What is the most snow you’ve ever witnessed in person?

BONUS: As I’ve done for the past several weeks, let me know if there is anything you can think of, within my control, to make BTSC a better spot for Steelers fans. Some of the ideas which have come from this question have already been instituted! I want this site/podcast network to be the very best it can be, and I value your feedback...

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!