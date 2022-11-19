Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Steelers Pregame Show: The Upstart Steelers vs. Revenge-Seeking Cincy

The Steelers take on the Bengals at home in Week 11 after defeating them in the season opener. The Steelers may be slightly better, but it’s hard to defeat a team twice in one season, especially when your opponent is hell-bent on not getting swept. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is the Cincy Bengals.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Recap

Steelers vs. Bengals

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers try to inch closer to .500 vs. Bengals

That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack!

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Inching closer to fine

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: The Steelers will continue the momentum by beating the Bengals

The Steelers had a game that seemed like a turning-point win. The eye test suggests that it keeps going. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Maintaining Momentum

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE