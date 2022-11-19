A look back at the Steelers week that was: Revving up for a Rematch edition

The Steelers are 3-6 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a big win over New Orleans. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 11/13

Damontae Kazee steps off IR and will start today for Minkah Fitzpatrick against Saints. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 13, 2022

This is the longest awaited Steelers’ return since T.J. Watt. Oh yeah, T.J Watt is returning too.

That was fun!! Steelers Nation brought it today!!! — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) November 13, 2022

The opponent doesn’t matter. This is a big win for the Steelers.

Monday 11/14

Tuesday 11/8

Steelers are nearly unbeatable wearing Color Rush, unless two overly grown men are spooning in the end zone vs. Buffalo. This is a good thing.

Wednesday 11/9

This guy gets sacks without T.J. Watt, but is unstoppable with N0. 90 in the house and on the field,

DE DeMarvin Leal returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List.https://t.co/nGd73V2nd8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 16, 2022

This dude is a future mainstay. The sooner we see the Leal dey-ale on the field, the better.

Thursday 11/10

Breathe easier, the major DNPs were Ahkello Witherspoon, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward. The latter two were for the resting of elder statesmen. Witherspoon is a concern though.

Friday 11/11

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had his appendix removed five days ago, was on the #Steelers practice field today and said he’s feeling good.



Regarding his availability against the Bengals: “We’re going to find out Sunday. It’s just something I’ve gotta take day to day.” pic.twitter.com/Kz4tnBvQRL — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) November 17, 2022

I wouldn’t be playing a week removed from an appendectomy. but I’m not nearly as tough as Minkah Fitzpatrick. Keep an eye on this one.

Saturday 11/19

The NFL fined #Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for his sideline hit on #Saints receiver Chris Olave on Sunday, per source. His agent, @Agentbutler1, will appeal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2022

I’m not condoning dirty play, but the Steelers need a hard hitter...so in a revision of the great Mighty Ducks 2 line, “$Undisclosed Dollars well-spent”.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.