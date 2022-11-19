 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Revving up for a Rematch edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Steelers are 3-6 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of a big win over New Orleans. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 11/13

This is the longest awaited Steelers’ return since T.J. Watt. Oh yeah, T.J Watt is returning too.

The opponent doesn’t matter. This is a big win for the Steelers.

Monday 11/14

Tuesday 11/8

Steelers are nearly unbeatable wearing Color Rush, unless two overly grown men are spooning in the end zone vs. Buffalo. This is a good thing.

Wednesday 11/9

This guy gets sacks without T.J. Watt, but is unstoppable with N0. 90 in the house and on the field,

This dude is a future mainstay. The sooner we see the Leal dey-ale on the field, the better.

Thursday 11/10

Breathe easier, the major DNPs were Ahkello Witherspoon, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward. The latter two were for the resting of elder statesmen. Witherspoon is a concern though.

Friday 11/11

I wouldn’t be playing a week removed from an appendectomy. but I’m not nearly as tough as Minkah Fitzpatrick. Keep an eye on this one.

Saturday 11/19

I’m not condoning dirty play, but the Steelers need a hard hitter...so in a revision of the great Mighty Ducks 2 line, “$Undisclosed Dollars well-spent”.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

