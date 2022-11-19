Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Taking one for the team

As you read this tonight, I will be at the Bell Centre in Montreal watching my glorious Habs. However, in the spirit of Christmas I won’t subject you to a guest writer...
- Nice to see Alex Highsmith get an individual award for his play last Sunday. At this point in the season who would you award as the Steelers MVPs on either side of the ball?
- Is it me or it is less fun to hate on the Bengals now? If so, why? If you KNOW I am just being silly, please tell us why.
- Like I noted last week, apparently Football isn’t supposed to be played in the snow. Well at least a forecast of 17 feet of snow and football and Buffalo can’t play together. Is the NFL handling this right by moving the game indoors to Detroit? Think big picture and explore all other options they had...
- For many of you it is hunting season. Tell us a little about your passion. P.S — You don’t have to limit your version of hunting to animals...
- Speaking of Christmas, what is your kick off date to get into the Christmas season? Tell us why.
