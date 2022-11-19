Damontae Kazee fined for his hit on Chris Olave in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 20-10 winners over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, but one member of the Pittsburgh secondary was not a winner in every way.

Saturday morning ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was fined for his hit on wide receiver Chris Olave.

This per Fowler:

The NFL fined #Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for his sideline hit on #Saints receiver Chris Olave on Sunday, per source. His agent, @Agentbutler1, will appeal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2022

The hit looked extremely violent along the sideline, and it was flagged for unnecessary roughness. On top of the 15-yard penalty, it helped set up the Saints for their only touchdown of the game.

Just because the hit was flagged, doesn’t necessarily mean a fine is forthcoming. Often times, after reva play, the league will not fine a player if they feel it isn’t warranted. In this case, the NFL clearly felt Kazee’s hit was unnecessary and worthy of a fine.

The appeal process has begun for Kazee, who has already lost a lot of money this season while serving a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was served while he was on Injured Reserve (IR) and resulted in him not getting paid during that time.

Kazee made his return to the Steelers lineup on Week 10, and made an impact while notching his first interception of the season, and his first with the Steelers.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and updates on the Steelers as they prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 of the 2022 regular season.