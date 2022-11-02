Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Bye Week Changes to shake up the lifeless Steelers

The Steelers are in a terrible rut. There’s got to be somethings that the black and gold can do during the bye week to improve. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Bye Week Improvement Plan

Breaking News: Steelers trade Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears

The Steelers were not going to part with Chase Claypool for merely a song, and they received more than that from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday by trading the talented wide receiver. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield for the latest on the deadline deal trade that sent No. 11 to the Windy City.

Breaking News: Steelers Acquire William Jackson III

The Scho Bro Show: Trying to answer some of the Steelers biggest questions

When you start out at 2-6, there’s going to be a lot of questions. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, you can go for hours talking about their biggest problems and how to solve them. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Attempting to answer the Steelers biggest questions

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: What the additions, and subtractions, at the deadline mean for the Steelers

The Steelers have made more moves than they usually do at the trade deadline, what do these deals mean for the black and gold? Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The significance of the Steelers deadline deals

The Mail Bag

