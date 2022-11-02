Updating the Steelers 2023 NFL Draft picks after the trade deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers were players before the 2022 NFL trade deadline, and it equates in a need to take a look at their upcoming draft capital in the 2023 NFL Draft. After dealing Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, and acquiring William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, here is a look at the team’s allotment of picks.

2023 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1

Round 2 (from CHI)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 7

Round 7 (from DEN)

If you are wondering what happened to the Steelers’ 5th and 6th round draft picks, here is a recap on what happened to those selections.

The Steelers don’t have their 5th round pick due to the trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Ahkello Witherspoon. As for the Steelers’ 6th round pick, they traded that to the Denver Broncos for Malik Reed, but in the same trade they gained a pick from the Broncos in the 7th. At this time, it hasn’t been confirmed whether that 7th Round pick is the Broncos pick or the Minnesota Vikings selection which the Broncos had obtained.

At this point in the 2022 regular season, the Steelers’ 2-6 record gives them the 4th overall pick in the draft, and the Bears have the 12th overall pick. This will obviously change as the season progresses, but the Steelers having four draft picks on Days 1 and 2 of the draft is something many fans will be excited about as the team continues to rebuild to a championship contender.

