Steelers Burning Questions: How do you grade the Chase Claypool trade?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their Week 9 bye week, which means the team at least can’t lose this week. Throughout the 2-6 start to the season, many fans of the black and gold are starting to see their confidence fluctuate heading deeper into the regular season.

Even after a Week 1 overtime win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, there were massive questions which remained. Throw in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots with a prime time loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and doubt officially crept into every fans’ minds. When you add in the Steelers falling flat in Week 4 vs. the New York Jets, most fans were beyond fed up.

Shockingly, with Kenny Pickett’s entrance into the lineup vs. the Jets, confidence grew despite a loss in Week 4. The good vibes for Pickett didn’t last after the debacle vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

With fans about done with having any confidence in the team, the Steelers rebounded in Week 6 to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, but needing two quarterbacks to do it. Was the win over Tom Brady and the boys enough to lift the fans’ confidence? Following the prime time loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, probably not much. In Week 8 the team fell flat against the Philadelphia Eagles, another dud against a Super Bowl contender.

So, with that being said, it is time to ask some key questions to the fan base as the bye week quickly approaches. We call them the ‘Steelers Burning Questions’, and there is one which is consistent every week.

Are you confident in the team moving forward?

Other than that staple question, some other questions can be added to help give readers at BTSC, and Steelers fans in general, a voice in what they think about the team. This week the question is based on the recent trade which sent Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. After the Steelers received a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Claypool, it is worth asking a very important question to the fan base.

So, the question is...

How do you grade the Steelers trading Claypool to Chicago?

The possible answers are as follows:

A

B

C

D

F

How do you participate in this exercise? It’s easy. All you have to do is scroll down to the polls and place your vote. The results of the votes will be published on BTSC later in the week, but getting as many votes as possible is the key with the SB Nation Reacts, powered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

So, go ahead in place your votes below, and feel free to explain yourself in the comment section below the article! In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the remainder of the regular season.

