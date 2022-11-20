The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the Week 1 victory in Cincy. The Bengals will surely be hell-bent after the embarrassment in September, so this should be a good one. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

The Steelers attempt to beat the Bungles for the first time in 71 days is rendered a blow when the Steelers brass realize that they forgot to inform Danny Smith Jr. and the Special Teams unit that the game was moved up to 4:25.

Art Rooney II corners Bengals owner Mike Owens and asks for compensation for signing Mike Hilton away. Brown concedes and gives Art 2 a voucher for a complimentary economy stay at a Cincinnati Hilton and a bootleg copy of Paris Hilton’s sex tape, “One Night in Paris”. Brown also promises never to poach Matt Canada.

Boujee Smith-Schuster is banned from Acrisure Stadium and this joke is banned from BTSC.

Ben Roethlisberger calls his own press conference to remind Kenny Pickett that he once beat Cincinnati in a playoff game without his best two running backs and not possessing the ability to raise his throwing shoulder even close to half of the optimum level.

Pickett goes 25 for 38 and 210 yards. The Steelers QB1 throws two touchdowns, is intercepted once.

Pat Freiermuth catches 10 balls.

George Pickens catches a touchdown and to celebrate the touchdown and the 38th anniversary of McDonalds selling their 50 billionth hamburger, George has a ball boy deliver a sack of burgers and starts tossing them to a hungry and adoring crowd.

Jaylen Warren scores his first NFL touchdown and uneducated fans rush to add him in fantasy leagues.

The Steelers do not get called for “illegal man down field”.

Najee Harris gains 80 yards on the ground and scores a touchdown.

The Steelers get two sacks, one by T.J. Watt and another by Devin Bush Jr.

Minkah Fitzpatrick does not play.

Damontae Kazee and Cam Sutton intercept pick off Joe Burrow, but the Steelers defense still surrender two touchdown passes.

The Steelers rushing defense falters as Joe Mixon runs for 130.

The Steelers get three touchdowns on the day, and two field goals from Matthew Wright, but Wright misses a field goal and an extra point. The Steelers do win 26-24.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.