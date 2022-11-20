Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: What must the Steelers do to keep on winning?

It’s Week 11 of the NFL season, which means the 3-6 Steelers are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium, after getting a win last week coming out of the bye. Have the Steelers found a formula to win down the second-half stretch? Can the offense continue to do enough to win games? Will the Steelers’ defense continue be able to secure game defining turnovers? Can this team keep it going? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Keeping up the ways of winning

We Run the North: Minkah’s Amazing Return

Mnkah is back with the Bengals in sight and Cincy seeking retribution. Join Kevin Tate and his crew Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott, Pay Saunders as we breakdown this week’s AFC North matchups and rest of the league’s games along with the Pay’s Parlay and the Doin’em Dirty segments.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Thursday Night Football: Are the Packers done?

B-Dirt vs Tate talking his week’s Bengals vs Steelers matchup

Cleveland travels to Detroit to play Buffalo?

Week 11 Pick’em

Pay’s Parlay

Doin’em Dirty

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 11 bash with the Bengals

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last-minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last-minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Bengals.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Cincy

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

