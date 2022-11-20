The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

There are certain games which just seem to give you a good feeling. The feeling of the Steelers have a really good chance at winning the game. This is one of those games for me. When you consider the Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase, and the Steelers defense getting back to full health, I like that matchup. Offensively, if the Steelers can run the ball, it doesn’t have to be 217 yards like in Week 10, they actually match up well with a Bengals defense still dealing with some injuries. Call me crazy, and I’ve been called way worse in my life, but I like the Steelers to win this one straight up.

Pick: Steelers 23, Bengals 21

Dave Schofield

I know Bryan ended up going with the same weird score, but I’m good with it. I find myself desperately wanting to believe in this team after their performance against New Orleans. The defense did some really special things with top-five performances of any games in the NFL this year in total yards surrendered and rushing yards surrendered. If the Steelers can keep this up defensively, they can be in any game against any opponent. If the offense can play a fairly clean game, I think the Steelers have a legitimate shot. So I’m taking it.

Pick: Steelers 26, Bengals 24

Bryan Anthony Davis

Like Dave mentioned, we have both come up with the exact same bizarre score. I said all along that this is not a great team, but they’re not a horrible one either. They’re going to put some wins together. You are going to see who the Steelers really are, and without JaMarr Chase, the Steelers have a chance to sneak another. It’s not going to be without flaws, hence the atypical score.

Pick: Steelers 26, Bengals 24

K.T. Smith

The following is a fun fact that is hard to explain but could be a sign of encouragement heading into Sunday’s contest. Since 2016, the Bengals are 1-7 in games where they’ve opposed a rookie starting quarterback. I have no idea why they’ve struggled like this against rookies, but it gives me hope. Cincy also ranks 28th in the league in special teams DVOA, which suggests they’re susceptible to a big play from Steven Sims, who looks like he could return a punt to the house every time he fields one. I’m cherry picking those two stats and saying the Steelers complete the season sweep.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 17

Geoffrey Benedict

The matchups in this game are not bad at all for the Steelers, and they just have to not get in the way of their own success. Offense needs to build on Week 10, defense needs to execute and make some plays. I think they will.

Pick: Steelers 23, Bengals 16

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

OK, when I make my initial prediction on the Scho Bro Show I often state that I reserve the right to make a change later in the week, but I usually stick with my initial thoughts. That will not be the case this week, as I have to take into account that the superhuman Minkah Fitzpatrick will be in the lineup on Sunday just one week after having an emergency appendectomy. I was predicting a close game in favor of the Bengals before, and I will be keeping it a close game but I feel that having T.J. Watt, Minkah, and Damontae Kazee will be huge for the defense. It’s still a nail-biter, but the Black and Gold get it done.

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 22

Shannon White

The Steelers upset a totally unprepared Bengals team in Cincinnati to open the season. It took a Herculean defensive effort by the Steelers to barely pull out the overtime victory by the skin of their teeth against a starting offense for the Bengals that never played a single snap together during the preseason. The Steelers defense matches up better against the Bengals without Ja’Marr Chase suiting up, but the Bengals defense has shown a tendency to lock down opposing offenses in the second half of games. I will stick with my Know Your Enemy podcast prediction from Wednesday night.

Pick: Bengals 24, Steelers 20

Jeremy Betz

This game could very well be the lynchpin of the Steelers comeback hopes. 4-6 looks a whole world better than 3-7, so a lot is riding on this game for Pittsburgh.

Without Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup for the Bengals this week, the Steelers MUST key in on stopping Joe Mixon and forcing the other Joe to make it work in the passing game. We’ve seen what that looks like against this Steelers pass rush. If Minkah Fitzpatrick does indeed play against Cincy, you have to like the chances for a similar Defensive result. The question then becomes, can the Steelers offense do enough? I have my concerns, and it’s hard to beat a quality division opponent twice. A close loss at home is likely the unfortunate outcome in Week 11.

Pick: Bengals 24, Steelers 23

Bradley Locker

Are the Steelers...back? This team (probably) isn’t going to just roll over for the rest of 2022, which is a good sign. However, the Bengals’ offense looked much better against Carolina last week, even without Ja’Marr Chase. Pittsburgh was able to snap a three-game losing streak against Cincy in Week One, but I think Joe Burrow notches his second straight win in the Steel City.

Pick: Bengals 27, Steelers 19

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

This game isn’t going to be about what the Steelers offense does; it’s going to be about what they don’t do. I’m talking about penalties. If the offense can avoid mistakes that put them in hard-to-convert situations, then the game will come down to a Steelers defense which is being pretty stingy with points.

Pick: Steelers 20, Bengals 19

Anthony Defeo

The SNF game against Miami was supposed to be the one where the Steelers began to dig themselves out of a hole after knocking off the Bucs a week earlier.

Here we are again, and the Steelers have a great chance to inch closer to .500 after beating the Saints last week.

The Bengals really need this game, but I think the Steelers are going to stun Cincinnati a second time in another thrilling contest.

Pick: Steelers 27, Bengals 24 (OT)

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!