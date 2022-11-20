NFL Week 11: Early games news, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals don’t square off until 4:25 pm ET, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!
Here is the upcoming slate of 1pm ET games for your viewing enjoyment:
- Bears at Falcons
- Eagles at Colts
- Jets at Patriots
- Commanders at Texans
- Rams at Saints
- Panthers at Ravens
- Lions at Giants
What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the live chat below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their seventh game of the season.
HERE WE GO STEELERS!
Loading comments...