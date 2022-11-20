Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 11 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

Not happy to see the Bengals return go almost to the 40.

The defense does its job and holds the Bengals to a three and out.

Terrible muff there by Sims. Circles way back into the end zone and brings it out to the five.

Hard to run on second down and long when everybody at the stadium and watching on TV knows it's going to be a run play.

Complete on third down but way short of the sticks. The Steelers offense returns the favor of the three and out.

Come on that's too easy to the tight end.

The defense holds them to a field goal try. It's good. Bengals 3, Steelers 0.

McPherson almost got Charlie Browned on that kickoff attempt.

I like seeing that Pickett had a lot of time in the pocket there.

Jalen Warren picks up the first down on a nice catch and run.

The Steelers drive grinds to a halt and the field goal unit comes on. Wright knocks it through. Steelers 3, Bengals 3.

Did anybody even touch Cameron Hayward on that play?

Spillane gets flagged for a face mask on third down.

Again the Bengals had a wide open player, this time a running back in the middle of the field for a nice gain

And the Steelers get burned by a screen pass for almost 30 yards and a touchdown. Bengals 10, Steelers 3.

Nice return by Sims on the kickoff.

Pickett's first pass was thrown behind Pickens. Kenny's been throwing a lot of balls behind the receivers the past couple weeks.

End of the first quarter. Bengals 10, Steelers 3.

2nd Quarter

Muth converts the first down on third and seven.

Kenny throws behind Muth. He's got to get the ball in front of the receivers.

Najee runs it in, for what is now the Steelers longest touchdown on the season at 19 yards. Steelers 10, Bengals 10.

Another pass in the middle of the field completed for a decently long play for the Bengals.

Is it me or is the secondary playing way too soft?

The Bengals are methodically moving the ball down the field. Would like to see the defense of the Steelers stiffen up here.

Completion after completion. Way too easy.

Steelers give up another touchdown catch to a running back. The defense is not looking very good. Bengals 17, Steelers 10.

There was one that Muth should have caught that he didn't.

Pickens was wide open in the end zone and Pickett couldn't get it to him. It wouldn't have mattered anyway as Dan Moore got called for holding.

Steelers face another third down. Pickens draws a flag. The drive will continue.

On 3rd and 4 Pickett gets called for a false start. I didn't get a replay of that so I have no clue if it was the right call or not.

Pickett to Pickens for the touchdown on 3rd down and nine. Beautiful. Now the longest touchdown for the Steelers on the year is that play, at 24 yards. Steelers 17, Bengals 17.

The question here is do the Steelers play soft zone and let the Bengals get into at least field goal range?

Middle of the field exploited again.

The ball is tipped by Spillane and Levi Wallace picks it off!

Coming off the interception Diontae gets called for a false start. These kind of presnap penalty shouldn't be happening.

MUUUUTTHH!!!!

The Steelers try a field goal on the last play of the half. Wright knocks it through and the Steelers take the lead. Score at the half Steelers 20, Bengals 17.

3rd Quarter

Steelers first two plays do nothing and they will be faced with a 3rd and 9 to start the second half.

The third down pass was nowhere close to being completed and the Steelers go three and out.

First play for the Bengals goes for 17 yards. Already not liking the start of the second half.

Get down Mr President! Highsmith and Watt meet at the quarterback.

The defense holds after that first big play and the Steelers get the ball back.

The Steelers quickly get to a third down.

Pickett overthrows Muth, and Muth is down. Steelers to punt.

Terrible punt by Harvin.

Higgins is tearing this defense apart tonight. I wonder what it would look like if Chase was playing as well.

Burrow completes the touchdown pass. Bengals 24, Steelers 20.

Terrible play on first down, incomplete on second down so now the Steelers face a 3rd and 13. Nice catch but it's short of the first down. I think the boo birds are out at the stadium wanting Matt Canada's head.

Somehow T.J. Watt intercepted that ball! That guy is a freak of nature.

Pickett's third down pass is well short of Diontae's feet. Terrible. The offense needed to turn that Burrow interception into a touchdown not a field goal. Bengals 24, Steelers 23.

The offense does nothing with the turnover and then the special teams gives up a good return. The Bengals are right back in business.

Alualu bats one down at the line.

Cameron Heyward sacks Joe Burrow!

The Bengals hit a 54-yard field goal to extend their lead. Bengals 27, Steelers 23 at the end of the 3rd.

4th Quarter

George Pickens is the offensive freak to T.J.'s defensive freak.

After the great play to Pickens the Steelers do nothing and Pickett gets sacked on 3rd down and the Steelers will punt.

I'm sorry but the offensive play calling in the second half has been rediculously poor. The only first down the Steelers have managed was the ridiculous catch made by Pickens.

After Renegade plays in the stadium the Steelers now have the Bengals at 3rd and 12. They need to get off the field. And the pass is incomplete.

The Steelers will start with the ball in Bengals territory.

Nice run by Najee there.

The next play they hand it to Najee, but lots of laundry on the field. Probably back in the Steelers up ten.

Kenny is even missing the receivers in easy checkdowns. His accuracy today has been very hit or miss.

This drive, if you can actually call it that, has been atrocious.

The Steelers started with the ball in the Bengals territory and end up punting. What a waste of a Renegade.

A big play for the Bengals out past the 30. Not looking good here for the Steelers.

The Bengals are now in the red zone.

The Steelers give up their third touchdown of the game to Perine. Bengals 34, Steelers 23.

The offense is just absolutely atrocious. My turn to say fire Matt Canada.

Steelers have to go for it on 4th and 9. And Pickett throws it away. Doesn't he realize that throwing it deep and having it intercepted is better than throwing it away?

The Bengals tack on a field goal. Bengals 37, Steelers 23.

How does Pickens not catch that sure touchdown throw?

Najee gets in for the score. Bengals 37, Steelers 30.

The Bengals recover the onside kick, Pickens gets tossed from the game and that would be the ball game.

Final score Bengals 37, Steelers 30.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show Tuesday night. CAN’T WAIT!!!