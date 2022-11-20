Josh Jackson inactive for the Steelers in Week 11 vs. the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. With one player previously being ruled out due to injury, the list is made up of four healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers did not call up any players from the practice squad. For this reason, the inactive list is five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

For Week 11, the player who was already known to be out was Ahkello Witherspoon. After missing four games earlier this season, Witherspoon returned only for a half just before the bye week. Witherspoon has now started a new streak of games missed which is now at two.

When it comes to the healthy scratches, quarterback mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the tenth-straight game to start the 2022 season. Another player on the list, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. Robinson is once again inactive for Week 11 which makes it nine of ten games to start his rookie season.

With one more player needing to go on the inactive list, this week it is cornerback Josh Jackson. Originally on the Steelers practice squad, Jackson was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 before being signed to the active roster and starting the game in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Jackson missed the Steelers Week 8 game due to injury but returned following the bye week. Despite being active, Jackson did not see the field last week.

By having Jackson inactive, the Steelers only have four cornerbacks available but do have five safeties active.

As for the Saints inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. With two practice squad elevations, the Bengals list is seven players.