2 Steelers ruled out against the Bengals

Jaylen Warren and Miles Boykin are both dealing with injuries which occured in the first quarter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players who are injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that are questionable to return. According to the Steeler Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Jaylen Warren is questionable return with a hamstring and Miles Boykin with an oblique.

When it comes to Jaylen Warren‘s injury, it appears he came up injured on a 9-yard reception which gave the Steelers a first down and helped them get into field goal range in the first quarter.

As for Boykin, it is unclear when his injury occurred.

UPDATE: Both players have been ruled out for the reminder of the game.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage and updates as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

