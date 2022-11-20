2 Steelers ruled out against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two players who are injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals that are questionable to return. According to the Steeler Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, Jaylen Warren is questionable return with a hamstring and Miles Boykin with an oblique.

#Steelers WR Miles Boykin (oblique) & RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are both questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 20, 2022

When it comes to Jaylen Warren‘s injury, it appears he came up injured on a 9-yard reception which gave the Steelers a first down and helped them get into field goal range in the first quarter.

As for Boykin, it is unclear when his injury occurred.

UPDATE: Both players have been ruled out for the reminder of the game.

UPDATE: Both Boykin and Warren have been downgraded to OUT for the rest of today's game. https://t.co/HySwJJXng5 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 20, 2022

