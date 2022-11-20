Mason Cole questionable to return against the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury on the offensive side of the ball. According to Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten, center Mason Cole is questionable to return with a foot injury.

#Steelers C Mason Cole has a foot injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 20, 2022

In the Steelers final drive of the first half after the Levi Wallace interception, Cole was not on the field for the offense when they moved the ball into field goal range. Instead, he was replaced by J.C. Hasenauer.

The cohesion of the Steelers offensive line has been a big deal through the 2022 season. Coming into Week 11, the offensive line only had five snaps in which they did not all play together. Of those five snaps, it was a Mason Cole who had missed all of them and Hassenauer who was on the field.

